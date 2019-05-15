Stock image

Entertaining your little ones is child's play at these Derbyshire centres

How do you keep your child entertained when the sun is sulking and rain is looming?

Help is at hand in one of Derbyshire's many play centres where there are lots of fun activities in store.

Slides and ballpits are among the attractions for children aged 0-11 years and under 4ft 10ins in height.

1. The Jungle Playcentre, Chesterfield

Slides and ballpits are among the attractions for children aged 0-11 years and under 4ft 10ins in height.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Located at the Proact stadium home of Chesterfield FC, the play centre is named after the club's mascot. The centre is designed for babies through to 12 year olds.

2. Chester's Den, Chesterfield

Located at the Proact stadium home of Chesterfield FC, the play centre is named after the club's mascot. The centre is designed for babies through to 12 year olds.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Children up to 12 years can scramble through nets, climb ropes, crawl through tubes and zoom down a four-lane slide at this centre in Darley Forest.

3. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Two Dales, Matlock

Children up to 12 years can scramble through nets, climb ropes, crawl through tubes and zoom down a four-lane slide at this centre in Darley Forest.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There are large soft toys to cuddle and big colourful balls to jump on at this centre which is great for pre-school kids.

4. Little Rascals, Buxton

There are large soft toys to cuddle and big colourful balls to jump on at this centre which is great for pre-school kids.
Pixabay
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3