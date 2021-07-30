Explore great things to do near Derwent Valley Line railway stations

Derwent Valley Line website offers a guide to attractions and walks near its railway stations.

A new website for the scenic Derwent Valley Line features more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities including Gulliver’s Kingdom and Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath, Cromford Mills, Belper River Gardens and Derby’s Museum of Making.

People looking for things to do can search for them by station or by category such as culture and entertainment, heritage and museums, nature and parks, shopping, sport and adventure, themed attractions.

The website features more than 50 walks including family activity hikes, station to station walks, canalside strolls and long-distance rambles, The walks are categorised by difficulty and can also be selected by station.

Cllr Trevor Ainsworth, chairman of the Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, said “Our new website shows the amazing range of places that can be visited by train along the Derwent Valley Line. From the train, passengers can enjoy the wonderful scenery and stop off at any station for a walk or to visit a place of interest. The Derwent Valley Line is the perfect choice for a day out or evening walk this summer”.

Trains currently operate hourly Monday to Saturday between Derby and Matlock and slightly less frequently on Sundays.

Travel advice, ticket options and onward bus travel to even more places, including exploring the Peak District National Park, are included on the website.