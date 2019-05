Meet the woodland fairies and learn their secret magic, hear stories from Panryl the Wizard and his troublesome dragons, be enchanted by a wizarding workshop and make fairy crowns.

Look out for Woodland Fairies on Saturday, Sunday and Monday of this bank holiday weekend. other Buy a Photo

Children can have fun in the Woodland Adventure Playground. other Buy a Photo

Enjoy a guided tour through the illuminated showpiece Masson Cavern. other Buy a Photo

Turn back time in the Fossil Factory. other Buy a Photo

View more