Family arts festival in Deda Derby welcomes The Great Balloon Show

Fun-seeking families can find plenty to entertain them at an arts festival in Derby this week.

The three-day event at Déda in Derby opens this afternoon (Thursday, October 31) with a Dinky Disco for mini ravers. Running from 2pm to 4pm, the disco Halloween special will feature creepy crafts, face painting, apple bobbing and the chance to make your own goo. All ages are welcome and under ones go free.

Dizzy O’Dare brings his The Giant Balloon Show to the festival tomorrow with performances at 11am and 3pm. Expect balloon sculptures, energetic comic performance and the all-important giant balloon.

Second Hand Dance returns to Déda on Saturday and Sunday with a gentle performance aimed at children aged four months to three years old. The presentation, Touch, invites the audience to discover the power of dance in a playful experience. The pre-walker show takes place at 10.30am on both dates and the walker performance at 1.30pm on both days.

For more details, go to www.deda.uk.com or call 01332 370911.

