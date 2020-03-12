Helen's Trust charity needs volunteer helpers for new family-friendly festival

Volunteers are being sought to help run a new festival for a charity that is dedicated to supporting terminally-ill patients who want to stay in their own home.

Matlock Calling will be a family-friendly event offering live music, games, food and drink, at Matlock Meadows on May 16, 2020, from midday until 11pm.

The festival, sponsored by Sally Botham Estates, is aiming to raise funds for Helen’s Trust which is based in Bakewell.

Helen’s Trust is looking for volunteers from the community to give up four hours of their time to help at the festival. Duties on the day could include directing cars or checking tickets or dressing up as Bakey Bear.

If you are interested in fundraising or volunteering for Helen’s Trust you can call 01629 812759, pop into the Helen’s Trust office in Bakewell or contact Emily via email: events@helenstrust.org.uk

