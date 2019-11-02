Hop on board for Starlight Event at Crich Tramway Village

Crich Tramway Village has been transformed into a magical place where visitors can see the site lit up, trams running in the dark and take part in an enchanted forest walk.

The annual Starlight Event is running at the visitor attraction until today (Saturday, November 2).

Tomorrow is the last day of the 2019 season, when National Lottery players who have bought tickets in the week leading up to Saturday can use them to gain free admission. These can be for any National Lottery game including scratch cards for that week.

Details: Go to www.tramways.co.uk. or call 01773 854321.

