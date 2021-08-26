Matlock Bath Illuminations tickets now on sale

Decorated boat at Matlock Bath Illuminations in 2019.

The eight-week season launches on September 11 with a parade of boats and the switch-on of hundreds of colourful lights in the Derwent Gardens

and Lovers’ Walks.

Organisers have reduced the number of tickets on sale following the cancellation of the 2020 Illuminations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The busy fireworks nights have been cut to just five this year, on Saturdays 9, 16, 23 and 30 October, plus the final night, Sunday, October 31.

Themed Sundays for younger visitors will once again take place.

Councillor Garry Purdy, leader of Derbyshire Dales District Council which organises the Illuminations, said: “Like so many events, this remarkable annual

tradition fell victim to Covid restrictions last year and we are proud to be able to bring it back in 2021 to provide a much needed boost to the local

Parade of boats lights up the River Derwent.

economy.

“Dating way back to Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897, the Illuminations play an important role in extending the tourist season at no cost to Derbyshire Dales council tax payers.

“The weather intervened at times in 2019, but we usually manage to attract as many as 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath.”

Online booking are available at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations – with the entry charges reflecting the different levels of entertainment.

Batman takes to the water as part of the 2019 Matlock Bath Illuminations.

Tickets are £6.50 on Firework Saturdays (£5.50 concessions) and £5.50 on Non-Firework Saturdays and Sundays (£4.50 concessions) if bought online in advance - apart from the final Sunday (October 31) when Saturday prices apply. Accompanied under 16s continue to be free, with concessions available for OAPs.

It means a family of two adults and two or more under 16s can enjoy a Saturday night out at Matlock Bath Illuminations for just £13 - including a

fireworks finale - if they buy in advance.

On the night prices (card payments only) are £1.50 more expensive than buying online. Advance sales give the District Council improved monitoring

Illuminated boats make an eye-catching spectacle.

of likely crowds and give it the option to designate certain nights ‘all ticket’ if necessary. On-the-night tickets are not guaranteed and will not be

available if the event sells out in advance.