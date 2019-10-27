Minecraft and art workshops are lined up at QUAD Derby during half-term break

Films and workshops at Derby’s QUAD offer plenty for families and young people to do over the October half term holiday.

KidsQUAD are creative activities for children aged seven to eleven, without grown-ups. Miniature Masterpieces! gives children the chance to create their own mixed-media miniature masterpiece on October 28 from 10.30am to 3pm. Booking is recommended and a packed lunch is required. Young people aged 12 to 16 are also catered for. Create some Manga and Anime styled artwork using traditional drawing techniques and Photoshop. DigisQUAD Manga! includes three sessions taking place on October 30, 31 and November 1 from 1.30pm to 4pm. The cost is £45 for all three sessions. MinecraftLAB is a series of fun creative sessions in QUAD for ages eight to 16 focused around the popular game Minecraft. There’s the opportunity to use Minecraft’s creative tools to build a world that makes the small big and the big small! MinecraftLAB – Micro/Macro World takes place on October 29, with two separate sessions from 10am to 12.30pm or 1.30pm to 4pm. The cost is £8 per person per session or £14 for both sessions, advance booking strongly recommended.

Make and Take Day, QUAD’s popular family friendly, artist-led creative sessions are suitable for families with children of all ages to come make whatever they want, with whatever materials and take it away afterwards. The drop-in sessions are free - just bring plenty of imagination! Make and Take Day takes place in QUAD on Friday, November 1, from 11am to 4pm. QUAD will be screening Horrible Histories: The Movie Rotten Romans from October 27 to November 1.

The venue will also be showing the new film Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon from October 26 to November 3.

For more information or to book tickets, call QUAD on 01332 290606 or go to www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/cinema/cine-kids for films or for workshops go to www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/get-creative/families-and-young-people.

READ THIS: Ten stately homes to visit in Derbyshire.





