Nine things you won't want to miss in Derbyshire this weekend Summer holidays may be over but there's still plenty of fun to be had in Derbyshire. We've been scouring the county for the top attractions this weekend. Here is our pick of the best: 1. Crich Tramway Village Steampunk weekend on September 14 and 15 offers games, a treasure hunt, fire breather, magic and competitions for the children. other Buy a Photo 2. Chesterfield Canal Walking Festival This annual festival launches on Saturday, September 14, and runs through until September 22. Walks along the canal are of varying distances and cater for all ages and abilities. other Buy a Photo 3. Dronfield Barn Watch the Knights in Battle re-enactment society, get up close to birds of prey and see an all-female Morris dance troupe in action at a Medieval Festival on September 14 and 15. other Buy a Photo 4. Tapton Lock, Chesterfield Enjoy circus workshops, boat rides, fairground rides and entertainment from The Honey Belles Choir and Ashover Brass Band at Tapton Lock Festival beside Chesterfield Canal on September 14 and 15. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3