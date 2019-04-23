Pig racing night to raise money for Ripley Music Festival

Ripley Music Festival will host its first pig racing night this Saturday, April 27.

The race night will start at 8pm at the George Inn, Lowes Hill, Ripley.

Each pig will be auctioned off at the start of each race with the winning pig receiving half of the total auction prices for each race.

The festival is a not for profit community event which brings local talent to the forefront every year and is incredibly popular, bringing music to thousands of local people.

The pig race will help raise vital funds for this year’s festival which will be held from July 6 to 14.

To find out more information about the festival visit the website www.ripleymusicfestival.co.uk