Punch and Judy shows and a funfair in Beside The Seaside event at Crich Tramway Village

Families do like to be beside the seaside so those living in Derbyshire can look forward to plenty of fun without having to leave their landlocked county.

Crich Tramway Village is hosting Beside The Seaside, until June 2, offering Punch and Judy shows, a flea circus, balloon modelling and circus workshops. A funfair will be running every day with additional charges for rides.

Beside The Seaside is the first event in a packed summer of fun at this popular tourist atraction.

If you loved the 1950s and 60s, Vintage Weekend on June 22 and 23 brings music and dance from these decades to Crich.

Horse tram days on June 30 and July 15 will feature Joseph the shire horse pulling the Sheffield 15 horse tram, built in 1874. Rides on the horse tram cost £1 per person and are a real trip back in time.

For the full details, go to www.tramway.co.uk



