Raise your glasses to Derbyshire beer festival
Travel gurus at guide book publisher Lonely Planet describe Derby as the "best place to drink real ale in the World" so why not find out at the city’s beer festival?
The best real ales from microbreweries in the area will be on offer at the festival in Derby Market Place from August 4 to 8.
There will also be cider, gin, wine and prosecco.
On Wednesday, August 4, the festival runs from 6pm to 11pm and tickets cost £3.
From August 5 to 7, the festival will be open from 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 11pm.
Tickets £4 for both Thursday sessions and 12pm to 5pm on Friday, £5 for 6pm to 9pm Friday and both Saturday sessions and £4 for Sunday.
Outdoor tables will enable you to drink with friends and enjoy the entertainment on offer.
Chalet upgrades cost £25 for up to six people.
For more details, go to www.derbymarketplace.co.uk/whats-on