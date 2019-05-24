Zip wire and climbing wall adventures at autism-friendly Spectrum Festival

Award-winning autism friendly Spectrum Festival is in full swing at Lea Green, Matlock this weekend.

There are opportunities to enjoy high wires, a climbing wall and zip wire from 10am to 5pm today (Sunday, June 2).

Organisations such as Derby County Football in the Community and Derby College are providing activities for all to enjoy.

The festival is not only be a chance for families to enjoy a day out in an environment designed to be autism-friendly, but the festival is also raising funds for the charity, Autism East Midlands. The charity provide a wide variety of services including Sutherland House School based in Nottingham, adult day and residential support services, family support hubs and support for businesses by undertaking training or environmental audits.

The festival won the 2018 Best New Accessible Event at the Accessible Derbyshire Awards and featured on BBC Family & Education News with the video being watched 1.9 million times.

The festival was founded by David Ryan and Chris Wright. David said: “I am overwhelmed by the support and positivity that came from running this event. So many smiling faces from parents, children and adults alike, from all walks of life. If only every day out could be like this for people on the spectrum.”

To book tickets, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/spectrum-autism-friendly-festival-2019-tickets-51324647402.