This is where and when you can catch the bands playing live in Derbyshire

Thursday, March 7

Dreadzone. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, March 8

The Blues Band. Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Los Pacaminos. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Dominant, Irontooth, Antre, Ten 14. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

Megson. Chesterfield Library Theatre.

Seth Lakeman. Buxton Opera House.

ziPt. Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

China Shop Bull meets Phattfox with Captain Hotknives and Mollusca. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Swansong acoustic. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Pale White. The Venue, Derby.

Mayshe-Mayshe, James Ewan Tait, and Nick Jonah Davis. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Saturday, March 9

A Band Called Malice. Jam tribute. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Iridium 77. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Misfits tribute, Famous Monsters, Glory Days. The County music bar, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Three Horseshoes, Clay Cross.

Tommy Flynn. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Non Compos Mentis. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Shane Stevens. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Katie Spencer. The Remarkable Hare, Matlock.

Big Skies. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Funke and the Two Tone Baby. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Strange Days. Milford Social Club, Milford, Belper.

Emzae. Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Classics. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Sunday, March 10

Domination, Skin of the Snake, By Design. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

David Luke. Old Whittington Miners Social Club.

Monday, March 11

Mike and the Mechanics. Buxton Opera House.

Wednesday, March 13

Shakin’ Stevens. Buxton Opera House.

Sammy Beck. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.