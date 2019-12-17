This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, December 19

The Easy Street Spankers. The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Sheafs. The Venue, Derby.

Royal Rock Night. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Bon Jovi Forever. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, December 20

DC Done Dirt Cheap – Christmas Party. 8.30pm start, The Empire, Ashbourne.

ZiPt. The Rising Sun, Middleton, near Wirksworth.

Dave Bingham. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Danny Barton. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

RT-Zed Christmas Show + The Reverends

Fri 20 UTC+01. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Toasted Frog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

A Band Called Malice. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Leavon Archer. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Groovecake. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Fillers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, December 21

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Zipt. 8pm start, The Peacock, Brampton.

Groundhog Days. The Shinnon, North Wingfield, Chesterfield.

The Buddies. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Suffrajetz. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Sam Lyons. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.

Anima Vita. The Red Lion, Whittington Moor.

The Vaudeville Skiffle Show. The Fishpond, Maltock Bath.

The 80’s Disco Christmas Party. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The County Fuzz Xmas Bash And Landlord's Birthday. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Bodgers Mate. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Twisted Lick. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sunday, December 22

Neil Timothy. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

For One More Night Only! – Green Day Tribute. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Moonshine Classic Rock. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Fleetwood Bac. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Monday, December 23

Moonshine Classic Rock. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Fleetwood Bac. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, December 24

Maxine Santanna. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Soul Intent. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.