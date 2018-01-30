Thriller rounds off spring play season in Chesterfield

It’s curtain up for the final offering in this year’s spring play season at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre.

Rumpus Theatre Company presents The Signalman, a thriller by John Goodrum based on Charles Dickens’ ghost story. Are you brave enough to find out who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman?

The Signalman opens this evening (Tuesday, January 30) and runs until Saturday, February 3.

Performances are at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday at 2pm and Saturday at 3pm.

Tickets £20, £19 (concessions), £17 (child). Call 01246 345222 or go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk