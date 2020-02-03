Valentine's treat for Tina Turner fans in tribute show touring to Derbyshire

Valentine’s Day will be particularly special for Tina Turner fans when smash hit touring show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Derbyshire.

The show has been selling out theatres in town and cities across the country since launching last year….and will wow the audience at Buxton Opera House on February 14.

This feel-good production features Tina’s greatest hits, performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor).

Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “We have had an incredible year touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It? – fans up and down the country really do love Tina Turner’s amazing catalogue of hit records.

“This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage – and to be travelling all over the UK in a show which celebrates everything about her is so much fun. Every night, we have an amazing party with the fans, and we can’t wait to meet more of you.”

What's Love Got To Do With It.

Looking back on a breathtaking musical career, which launched in 1960 with the release of A Fool In Love, the audience at Buxton Opera House will enjoy hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and many more.

Tickets from £25. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk