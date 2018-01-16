VIDEO: Strictly star Brendan Cole dances his way to Derbyshire

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole will be hot-footing it to Derbyshire to perform in a live show.

Created and hosted by Brendan himself, All Night Long takes the audience on a journey through dance, music, comedy, passion, intimacy and all things ballroom. Brendan will be supported by championship dancers, a band and singers in the show which will be performed at Buxton Opera House on January 25.

He said: ”This is very much my show, not something that somebody else has put together for me. The creative process is amazing, trying to put your vision onto the stage

“Strictly has every genre of music, and my show has to reflect that. One minute doing this beautiful waltz, the next minute an Argentine Tango – and finish with a massive jive. I want Strictly fans to walk out saying: ‘That was the best night. I can’t believe we saw as much as we did!’ ” The show opens to Lionel Richie’s classic hit, All Night Long. Brendan said: “I love Lionel Richie. We’ve got a live band onstage, 13 musicians all doing their thing, so it’s not just a dance show. The quality and class of the musicians playing a full-on Lionel Richie number, it’s phenomenal. You’d want to go to watch the band alone.”

Ticket prices range from £33 to £39. Call 01298 72190 or go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk. Photo by Shane Finn