Vive la revolution! Taddington and Waingroves are set for a fun-filled riot

Award-winning comedy duo Spitz & Co are touring a theatre show inspired by Les Miserables to Taddington and Waingroves.

Determined to reunite Europe, glamorous French actress Gloria Delaneuf takes her one-woman version of Victor Hugo’s epic tale to the streets. She has dreamed a dream and her hapless assistant has promised to help build a barricade.

Performed in French and English with music and visual effects, lots of audience interaction and singing, Les Gloriables will be a riot. The show is suitable for viewers 12 years and upwards.

Catch it at Taddington Village Institute tonight (Thursday, November 21) and at Waingroves Community Centre on November 23.

Taddington tickets cost £12 (door) or £10.50 advance, call 01298 85384; Waingrove tickets cost £9.50, call 01773 749809.

