Wet Wet Wet announce 2019 tour - with date in Derbyshire

Wet Wet Wet have announced a tour for 2019 - with a date in Derbyshire.

Following on from their sold out Glasgow and London shows, the band have announced their first tour with new singer Kevin Simm, best known for his time in Liberty X and as winner of the 2016 season of The Voice.

The 18-date tour will see the band visit areas of the UK they've not played since their earliest days. It kicks off in their native Scotland and culminates in a show at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London's Theatreland.

The band will perform at Buxton Opera House on Saturday May 4. Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 7.

Speaking ahead of his first tour with Wet Wet Wet, Kevin Simm said: "I’m very excited to go out on tour with the guys. The reaction to the first two shows was overwhelming and confirmed to me that I'm in the right place. I am really looking forward to performing for and meeting more of the band's fans across the country in 2019.’"

And the band’s Tommy Cunningham added: "It’s a new and exciting chapter for Wet Wet Wet as we embrace the opportunity to reconnect with our fans on an intimate level. We can’t wait to visit some towns and cities that we haven’t been to in a while and some we’ve never played in!"

Bursting onto the scene out of Glasgow in 1987, Wet Wet Wet has undeniably been a musical phenomenon. The band have gone on to sell over 15 million albums and singles, spent over 500 weeks on the UK charts and sold hundreds of thousands of gig tickets.

Tickets for Wet Wet Wet at Buxton Opera House are priced at £28. Discounts are not available.

Call the box office on 01298 72190 or visit the website at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk for tickets.