Winter Wilson are back to entertain fans in Buxton

Anyone who saw Fairport Convention at Buxton Opera House in January this year will be delighted to hear that supporting act Winter Wilson are coming back to town.

The duo will be playing at the Green Man Gallery, Buxton, on Sunday, November 18.

Both multi-instrumentalists and fine singers, the couple intersperse great songs and stunning harmonies with often hilarious stories of life on the road and spontaneous humour. Dave Wilson said: “We’re very aware that we’re in the business of entertainment. “Some of the songs can be quite hard hitting, so we know it’s important to lighten things up in between. Also we both like having a giggle, and luckily our audiences tend to join in.”

Winter Wilson were recently voted runners up in the “Best Duo” category in the national Folking.com awards. Kip Winter said: “We were thrilled. The shortlist included some folks we really admire, so to be voted number two by the general public was a real honour.”

During their tour with Fairport Convention at the beginning of the year, Winter Wilson played 29 concerts across the country in 32 days. “The whole tour was a complete blast,” said Kip. Kip told us. “We played to sell-out crowds in some of the country’s great music venues, including not only Buxton’s lovely Opera House, but also the Leeds City Varieties, home of the Good Old Days, and the amazing Union Chapel in London, which we’d only seen on TV. Most of the audiences had never seen us before, so it’s been wonderful to have so many of them turn up at our own gigs since then.” The pair were then invited to join Fairport on stage at their Cropredy Convention festival in August of this year. “We’re still buzzing from that one,” said Kip. “I can’t say we weren’t terrified, but to get such a great reception from a crowd of over fifteen thousand was an amazing experience, and certainly one we hope to repeat!”

Their concert at the Green Man Gallery in Buxton starts at 7pm. Tickets £10 in advance click here click here, or £12 on the door.