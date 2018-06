Katy Perry is heading for Sheffield on the Europeam leg of her WITNESS tour.

She will be performing at FlysDSA Arena on June 19, supported by Hailee Steinfeld.

Expect to hear songs such as Bon Appetit, Swish Swish and Chained to the Rhythm alongside crowd-pleasing favourites such as Roar and Firework.

This is her first run since the sold-out 151-date Prismatic world tour which concluded in 2015.

Tickets £56 to £134.40. Call 0114 256 2002 or go to www.flydsaarena.co.uk