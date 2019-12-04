Women in music celebration in Chesterfield aids four good causes

Musicians and dancers will perform at the County Music Bar in Chesterfield on Saturday, December 7, to celebrate women in music and raise money for four good causes.

The event, which runs from midday to midnight, has been inspired by the Run The World (Girls!) words of Beyonce who promotes the empowerment of women in music and beyond.

Top local trio The Suffrajetz, solo performer Alanis Smith, and eight piece band Dogs on Bees from Derbyshire Dales are among the acts on the bill.

Britain’s longest running Appalachian dance team Feet First, which was formed in 1985, will kick off the event.

Causes to benefit are the local charity Charlies Place giving a safe and loving home for rescued animals, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children working to stop child abuse, Oxfam saving lives in emergencies while providing water health and education for all, and the World Wildlife Fund which prevents the destruction of nature and helps it recover.

The day has been organised by North Derbyshire and Dales band Dfacto who are marking ten years of covering songs from female artists such as Miley Cyrus, Pink, The Corrs and Blondie.

The County Music Bar on Saltergate, where the event will be hosted, is providing an all-weather barbecue. Children will be welcome before 9pm.

North Derbyshire builders merchants Jewson and Grindleford based furniture designer maker Andrew Lawton, are two of the sponsors for this event.