X Factor star Lucy Spraggan lines up second show at Devil’s Arse Cavern in Castleton

Lucy Spraggan will play two shows at the Devil’s Arse Cavern in Castleton next month after demand for tickets led to a sell-out of her concert on December 13.

The new show will take place on December 12 with tickets costing £30.

Lucy, who released feelgood single Lucky Stars earlier this year, has had a hugely successful 2019, She has released her fifth studio album, Today Was A Good Day, and played Glastonbury and SXSW. She has also toured Europe and Scandanavia with Melissa Etheridge and completed her own US and UK headline tours.

Singer-songwriter Lucy, from Buxton, rose to fame on the X Factor seven years ago with her self-penned Last Night but had to quit the TV show due to illness.

She has been performing since the age of 19, cutting her musical teeth at open mic nights across the country.

For tickets to her underground show at Castleton on December 12, go to www.grizzlymanagement.com.

