X Factor winner Sam Bailey is about to get her teeth into a real rocker of a show.

She will be starring in Steve Steinman’s Vampire Rock which rolls into Buxton Opera House on January 20.

Sam takes on the role of Vampire Queen, stepping into the shoes of Toyah Willcox who played the part for two years and performed more than 200 shows.

Tickets £29.50-£32.50. Call 01298 72190 or click here