Come to Derbyshire - we have cheap beer!

Derbyshire is one of the cheapest places to buy a pint in Britain, according to figures revealed by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

At an average of £3.36 a pint, the county has the fourth lowest price in the country - beaten only by Herefordshire and Yorkshire at £3.31 and Shropshire at £3.33.

In Derbyshire we like to keep it local and people go local. Jane Lefley

The study also found that the average pint now costs £3.60, with the most expensive – an eye-watering £4.30 – to be found in Surrey, which has overtaken London for the first time.

Jane Lefley, chairman of Chesterfield CAMRA, said: “I think it is because we produce a lot of beer in the county.

“In Derbyshire we like to keep it local and people go local. There are also a lot of pubs out there so there is a lot of competition as well.”

Jane said that in Chesterfield the price was even lower than the rest of Derbyshire, with the average pint coming in at a very reasonable £2.90 to £3.20.

The prices punters pay in the rest of the country were, according to Jane, too high and would be given short shrift in Derbyshire.

“People round here wouldn’t pay that much,” she said.

However, while Chesterfield is a pretty good place for beer drinkers at the moment, things might not always remain so rosy.

Beer producers have recently warned that rising inflation would soon filter through to the beverage market, meaning that pints of bitter and lager in Britain could be about to become much more expensive.