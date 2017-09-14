Broken-hearted man smashed door window at his ex’s work place

A broken-hearted man smashed the glass window of a door at his ex’s work place after she had tried to stop him leaving because she feared he was going to harm himself.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, September 13, how Callum Taylor, 26, of Wikeley Way, Chesterfield, damaged the door window at the Betfred bookmaker’s, on Burlington Street, Chesterfield, before he was found by police over a footbridge on a ring road.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had been in a short relationship for about a year and they had separated before this incident.

“He came into the shop with friends and placed bets and there were no issues.

“He came back a couple of hours later after drinking and he was asking lots of questions and she said she could not speak to him and he said, ‘you will regret this and I will make you feel guilty’.”

Mrs Haslam said Taylor punched the counter and she locked the door and he tried to open it by shoulder-barging the window which caused it to break.

Taylor told police in an interview that he had been emotional and distressed and he needed to get out and he admitted shoulder-barging the window and punching the counter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to damaging the door window after the incident on August 27.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said foundry worker Taylor had been emotional after drinking and he decided to speak to his ex and she perceived he would harm himself and as he was trying to leave she blocked the door.

Police later found Taylor over a bridge on a ring road, according to Mr Wilford, and he was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital because of concerns about his behaviour and he later made full and frank admissions to police.

Mr Wilford said: “He recognises the relationship is at an end and it was just the emotion at the time.”

Magistrates fined Taylor £220 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.