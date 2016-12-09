MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE: Police and firefighters film video to highlight drink-drive message

Police and firefighters in Derbyshire have joined forces for a Mannequin Challenge video aimed at highlighting the dangers of drink and drug driving.

The video has been posted online to drive home the road safety message over the festive period.

PC Paul Trussell said: “Unfortunately in our job we see all too often the dramatic consequences of driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We know at this time of year people will be out celebrating but we want them to do so without being put in danger by a drink or drug driver.

“There is not only the risk to the driver but also to their passengers, other road users and of course the traumatic effect it has on families left to deal with the aftermath, especially at this time of year.”

And Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Bob Curry said: “Whilst filming the mannequin challenge was fun, it was done to highlight a very serious issue that becomes more of a problem as we enter the season of festive celebrations.

“All too often firefighters deal with the devastating consequences of drink or drug drivers and this is something we continue to work with other emergency services and partners to prevent.

“I echo the views of everyone involved in this challenge and hope that the video strikes a chord with people and they refrain from getting behind the wheel of a car after taking drugs or drinking alcohol – the message couldn’t be clearer, just don’t do it”

As part of the campaign, police are encouraging people to ring in with information about suspected drink-or-drug drivers.

To report a drink-or-drug driver to Derbyshire police, call 101 if it is not an emergency or 999 if it is.