Derbyshire fire service sounds autumnal sun warning

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging motorists to be careful when driving in the autumnal sun.

Glare when the sun is low in the sky is more likely to be a problem at this time of year.

As well as the fire service's warning, the AA has also issued the following advice:

► Clean your windscreen, inside and out, removing the hazy film that builds up;

► Sort out glass scratches and chips - they can intensify the sun's glare;

► Replace your wiper blades if they're worn, damaged or more than a couple of years old;

► Use a screen wash additive that's made for the job - check the handbook if you're not sure where to top it up

► Keep a pair of sunglasses in the car and use the sun visors.

► Slow down if you're dazzled.

► Use headlights to help others see you.

Remember:

► If the sun is behind you, it is in the eyes of those coming towards you;

► If the sun is in your eyes, it is probably blinding drivers following you too.