Derbyshire fire service warning after spate of bonfire incidents

Derbyshire firefighters attended a number of incidents involving bonfires last night and during the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to Avis Avenue, Heanor, where a bonfire had spread to a nearby garden fence, a shed and a garage. They extinguished the blaze.

Firefighters rushed to Gresley Road, Ilkeston, to deal with an out of control bonfire. They also gave oxygen to a man who was suffering from the effects of smoke.

Crews attended a bonfire which was well alight on Nottingham Road, Long Eaton. They used a jet to dampen the bonfire and surrounding trees.

And firefighters put out bonfires which had been left unattended on Donald Hawley Way, Duffield, and on Bank Street, Long Eaton.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Never leave your fire unattended."

The fire service is also recommending that members of the public attend an organised Bonfire Night display.