Derbyshire fire service warning after spate of bonfire incidents

Derbyshire firefighters attended a number of incidents involving bonfires last night and during the early hours of this morning.
Crews were called to Avis Avenue, Heanor, where a bonfire had spread to a nearby garden fence, a shed and a garage. They extinguished the blaze.
Firefighters rushed to Gresley Road, Ilkeston, to deal with an out of control bonfire. They also gave oxygen to a man who was suffering from the effects of smoke.
Crews attended a bonfire which was well alight on Nottingham Road, Long Eaton. They used a jet to dampen the bonfire and surrounding trees.
And firefighters put out bonfires which had been left unattended on Donald Hawley Way, Duffield, and on Bank Street, Long Eaton.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Never leave your fire unattended."
The fire service is also recommending that members of the public attend an organised Bonfire Night display.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.