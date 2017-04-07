HARRY POTTER: First wizarding themed event coming to Derbyshire

Grab your broomsticks and hold on to your hats because Derbyshire’s first Harry Potter themed event is coming to Buxton.

It has been organised by the same people who bring Unicon to the town every year and Potterheads descending on the Devonshire Dome in June can expect a magical day full of spells, cosplay, a green screen flying experience and to see some famous faces.

Steven Howard has organised the event - The Philospher’s Dome - and said: “This is a first for the county and we are so excited about it.

“Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts are very popular and while we have had elements of these at previous comic convections it is a franchise in its own right so we wanted to do something special for the fans.”

The event is going to be very interactive and hands on - there will be giant Harry Potter glasses to have a picture taken with and witches, wizards and muggles can sit in the Weasley’s Ford Anglia.

The actor who played Percy Weasley, Chris Rankin, will be there on the day as will Brian Wheeler who appeared in four films as a Gringotts goblin and Martin Ballantyne who played Mundungus Fletcher’s associate.

Steven said: “We willhave some owls for petting and some will even by flying around the Dome.

“There will be cosplay actors teaching classes and people can even win points for the House Cup.

“And there will be other things throughout the day but we don’t want to give too much away because the surprises add to the magic of the day.”

The event will be on Sunday, June 11 10am to 4pm. Tickets are available for the four different house groups and are £10 for adults £6 children Click here for Philospher’s Dome tickets