Man assaulted partner as he grabbed her phone during a dispute

A man assaulted his partner after he tried to grab her phone as she was calling the police during a dispute.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Dean Michael Green, 36, of Queen’s Walk, Holmewood, Chesterfield, grabbed his girlfriend Karen Laing’s phone and caught and struck her head during the incident.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had both been in a lengthy relationship which had been quite on-and-off with many call-outs to the police due to the defendant’s behaviour towards the victim who often retracted statements.

“She phoned police this time and he had grabbed her phone and caught her head and struck her head causing pain.

“He accepted this in his police interview after she had had the phone in her right hand and he grabbed it with his left hand. The phone fell to the floor and there was contact with something which must have been her head and that is the matter of the assault.”

Jobless Green, who has previous convictions with a history of violence, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on September 5.

Defence solicitor Felicity Coats said the incident had been a reckless assault but no details of injuries were provided and there had been no further call for help after the phone had been dropped.

Ms Coats added Green has suffered with mental health issues after he had been assaulted in 2003 and had nearly lost his life.

Magistrates sentenced Green to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in costs, a victim surcharge and a fine.