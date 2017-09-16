Patrols increased across Derbyshire following London tube attack

Derbyshire police say they have ‘reviewed their resources’ in the county in light of yesterday’s tube bomb attack in London.

This means extra officers will be patrolling in the county, especially around events and crowded places.

Police bosses say this is not in response to any threat to Derbyshire, but is a measure being taken to help communities feel safe.

Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam said: “We want people to go about their business as usual but please remain vigilant and report anything suspicious, be that people, packages or vehicles.

“I hope the extra visible police presence in the county will provide reassurance and the chance for people to approach officers if they want to.”