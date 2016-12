A two car collision caused major delays for drivers in Derbyshire earlier today.

The incident happened on the northbound A38 between Ripley and Coxbench at around midday.

Derbyshire Police said the accident closed the inside lane of the road for some time, causing significant delays for many drivers

The photos show damage to two cars but it is not known at this stage if anyone has been injured.

The road is believed to be running normally again now.