Police cameras head out to bumper 48 Derbyshire routes to snare speeding drivers

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following 26 Derbyshire roads until July 9.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A6005 Derby Road, Long Eaton
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6007 Shipley
A511 Swadlincote
A61 Derby Road, Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge
A6005 Derby Road, Spondon
Pennine Way, Chesterfield
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
Milton Road, Repton
Slack Lane, Heage
Wragley Way/Arleston Lane, Derby
Grampian Way, Sinfin
A57 Snake Pass
Long Lane, Charlesworth
A6 Buxton to Bakewell
Kenilworth Avenue, Derby
A623 Peak Forest
Infinity Park Way, Derby
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
Church Lane, South Wingfield
Derby Road, Aston on Trent
Church Lane/Burley Lane/The Common, Quarndon
Sancroft Road, Spondon
Cotes Park, Somercotes
Cheviot Street, Derby
Station Road, Spinkhill
Brimington Road, Tapton
St John's Road, Buxton
Derby Road, Risley
Main Street, Weston on Trent
The Green Road, Ashbourne
Main Road, Brailsford
Manchester Road, Tintwistle
Dale Road, Darley Dale
Chesterfield Road, Belper
School Road, Heage
Peasehill Road, Ripley
High Holborn Road, Ripley
Codnor/Denby Lane
Derby Road, Heanor
Main Road, Old Brampton
Bowns Hill, Crich
Lea Main Road, Lea
Mill Lane, Holloway