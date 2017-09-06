Thug grabbed and punched reveller in nightclub

A thug attacked a reveller in an unprovoked assault by grabbing and punching him at a Chesterfield nightspot.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Josh Willmott, 20, attacked a man who had been dancing at the Beach Bar, on Church Walk, off Stephenson Place.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “The victim had been drinking in Chesterfield town centre with friends and was dancing with his girlfriend in the Beach Bar.

“Two males walked past and made a remark about his dancing in a sarcastic way. One of them spilled a drink on the victim and then they stood about six metres away.”

The two males were gesturing at the victim, according to Mr Matkin, and the defendant asked the if the victim had a problem before they ended up arguing claiming the victim had spilled one of their drinks.

Mr Matkin added that Willmott then grabbed the man and punched him to the bridge of his nose.

Willmott told police the victim had bumped into him and knocked his drink out of his hand and he had been blowing kisses so he grabbed and punched him.

The defendant, of West View, Trough Lane, Hulland, Ashbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on August 20.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Willmott claims it was another person who was making comments but he accepts he grabbed and punched the victim because his drink had been knocked over.

Willmott was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.