UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you're affected

Ryanair have now revealed the latest list of cancelled flights for 2017/2018.
From November until March Ryanair will ground 34 more routes which is expected to affect 400,000 travelers.
Edinburgh, Belfast, Glasgow, London and Newcastle flights will all be affected by the cancellations.
The full list of cancelled flights are:
Bucharest - Palermo
Chania - Athens
Chania - Pafos
Chania - Thessaloniki
Cologne - Berlin (SXF)
Edinburgh - Szczecin
Glasgow - Las Palmas
Hamburg - Edinburgh
Hamburg - Katowice
Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)
Hamburg - Thessaloniki
Hamburg - Venice (TSF)
London (LGW) - Belfast
London (STN) - Edinburgh
London (STN) - Glasgow
Newcastle - Faro
Newcastle - Gdansk
Sofia - Castellon
Sofia - Memmingen
Sofia - Pisa
Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)
Sofia - Venice (TSF)
Thessaloniki - Bratislava
Thessaloniki - Paris BVA
Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)
Trapani - Baden Baden
Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)
Trapani - Genoa
Trapani - Krakow
Trapani - Parma
Trapani - Rome FIU
Trapani - Trieste
Wroclaw - Warsaw
Gdansk - Warsaw
The latest round in cancellations comes after a disastrous summer for the airline when it had to ground 82 flights as a result of a pilot shortage crisis.
What do if your flight is cancelled
The airline has stated, “We understand that flight cancellations may cause distress, and we will accommodate your option of choice wherever possible, while complying with EU Regulation 261/2004.”
Affected travelers will not be entitled to compensation after the latest round of cancellations as Ryanair has provided from at least five weeks notice.
If your flight has been cancelled there are now only two options:
Apply for a refund
Ryanair is offering refunds to all affected travellers. If you receive a refund and rearrange your own flight then you will lose out on any right to compensation.
Change flights
Ryanair is offering all affected travellers the opportunity to change flights for free, but the new flights will have to be with Ryanair. Ryanair have already stated they do not have to provide alternative flights on a rival airline.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.