UPDATED: The latest list of Ryanair cancellations and what to do if you're affected

Ryanair have now revealed the latest list of cancelled flights for 2017/2018.

From November until March Ryanair will ground 34 more routes which is expected to affect 400,000 travelers.

Edinburgh, Belfast, Glasgow, London and Newcastle flights will all be affected by the cancellations.

The full list of cancelled flights are:

Bucharest - Palermo

Chania - Athens

Chania - Pafos

Chania - Thessaloniki

Cologne - Berlin (SXF)

Edinburgh - Szczecin

Glasgow - Las Palmas

Hamburg - Edinburgh

Hamburg - Katowice

Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)

Hamburg - Thessaloniki

Hamburg - Venice (TSF)

London (LGW) - Belfast

London (STN) - Edinburgh

London (STN) - Glasgow

Newcastle - Faro

Newcastle - Gdansk

Sofia - Castellon

Sofia - Memmingen

Sofia - Pisa

Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)

Sofia - Venice (TSF)

Thessaloniki - Bratislava

Thessaloniki - Paris BVA

Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)

Trapani - Baden Baden

Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)

Trapani - Genoa

Trapani - Krakow

Trapani - Parma

Trapani - Rome FIU

Trapani - Trieste

Wroclaw - Warsaw

Gdansk - Warsaw

The latest round in cancellations comes after a disastrous summer for the airline when it had to ground 82 flights as a result of a pilot shortage crisis.

What do if your flight is cancelled

The airline has stated, “We understand that flight cancellations may cause distress, and we will accommodate your option of choice wherever possible, while complying with EU Regulation 261/2004.”

Affected travelers will not be entitled to compensation after the latest round of cancellations as Ryanair has provided from at least five weeks notice.

If your flight has been cancelled there are now only two options:

Apply for a refund

Ryanair is offering refunds to all affected travellers. If you receive a refund and rearrange your own flight then you will lose out on any right to compensation.

Change flights

Ryanair is offering all affected travellers the opportunity to change flights for free, but the new flights will have to be with Ryanair. Ryanair have already stated they do not have to provide alternative flights on a rival airline.