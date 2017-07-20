Win Chatsworth Fair tickets

Mind-blowing sword skills from legendary Cossack warriors and delicious live cookery demonstrations from popular TV chefs Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood and John Torode are just some of the fantastic acts topping the bill at this year’s Chatsworth Country Fair, taking place from September 1 to 3.

Other attractions include The White Helmets motorcycle display team, the iconic RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Fly Past, as well as exciting animal demonstrations and acres of trade stands.

And we’ve teamed up with the organisers to offer our readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to the popular event.

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning is email your name, address and contact details to gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk, with Chatsworth Country Fair in the subject line before 5pm on Wednesday August 16 .

The Country Fair returns by kind permission of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire and is set in the beautiful surroundings of Chatsworth Park.

Foodies will delight at the chance to experience first-hand some of the nation’s favourite chefs whipping up delicious culinary delights. And the food village is the perfect place to browse, nibble and drink your way around some great food stands, all from dedicated producers who pride themselves in the quality and honesty of their produce.

The Grand Ring offers something for all of the family with a full programme of events running from approximately 10.45am until 6.30pm each day. Tickets for Chatsworth Country Fair are £25 for adults per day, with fantastic discounts available when booking online.

Children under 14 go in free and do not require a ticket.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. See www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition for terms and conditions.