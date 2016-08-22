Derbyshire’s standout star Shiv Thakor out for season but signs new contract

All-rounder Shiv Thakor, who has been one of the positives in a disappointing season for Derbyshire, has committed his future to the county by signing a new contract.

But it looks as if he has played his last game of the campaign because of a suspected stress fracture of the back, which will keep him out of the final three County Championship matches.

It is a blow for the 22-year-old, who has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at Derbyshire until 2019. He has made amends for an underwhelming debut season with the county by displaying the quality that marked him out as a player to watch at his former club, Leicestershire.

He has delivered in all forms of the games, scoring 606 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 68 in nine first-class matches in which he also took 22 wickets at 31 apiece.

Thakor has been listed as one of six standout performers under the age of 23 in the two divisions of the County Championship, so Derbyshire were keen to secure his services on a longer deal.

Said head coach John Sadler: “Shiv is a big player for us across all three formats and someone we can build our team around. He worked extremely hard over the winter and has reaped the rewards this season. He has been brilliant and he is only going to get better and better.

“He’s a young player who is coming of age and to secure his services for the next three years is brilliant for the club.

“Unfortunately, he now has what might be a stress fracture of the back. It looks like he is going to have to spend a bit of time on the sidelines which is a shame because he’s been massive for us this year.”

Derbyshire’s four day captain, Billy Godleman, is another player to signal his commitment to the club by signing a new two-year contract, and the opener is on course to pass 1,000 first-class runs for the second season running.

Godleman scored a century in the second innings of the latest Championship game against Essex, and his tally of 849 runs in ten matches at an average of 47 shows how important he has become after his breakthrough season in 2015.

Sadler said: “Billy has been a rock at the top of the order. He has been a consistent performer over the last few years and continues to improve, both as a cricketer and as a person. He is now an experienced senior player and a leader within the dressing room that the younger players can learn and gain advice from.”