Palladino relishing new player/coach role at Derbyshire

Tony Palladino is relishing his new player/coach role at Derbyshire and says there is a real excitement within the squad ahead of a busy winter.

The 33-year-old is one of 12 players to have committed their future to the county, signing a two-year contract that embraces his new position as part of the club’s new coaching model under director cricket, Kim Barnett. He will be mainly working with the young bowlers.

Palladino said: “The fact that more responsibility is being given to the players for results is a good thing. Hopefully, it will bring about an improvement on the field. Kim has achieved everything at Derbyshire and his influence and inspiration will be important. He still speaks so passionately about the club and only wants success, so hopefully that can rub off on us.”