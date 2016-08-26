Tributes paid to former llkeston, Derby County and Nottingham Forest player Ken Ledger

Tributes have been paid to former Ilkeston Town, Derby County and Nottingham Forest footballer Ken Ledger following his death last week.

Mr Ledger, who was a popular player who was remembered for his pace and superb passing ability, died on August 19 aged 92 in Nottingham.

The Stapleford-born right winger made his Ilkeston debut against Warsop Working Mens’ Club in August 1948 and went on to play more than 300 times for the club.

He won a number of honours for Ilkeston, including the Central Alliance League four years in row and the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

Ledger joined Derby County during the War but, unable to break into the first team, he tried his luck with Notts County where he scored four goals in 16 Wartime appearances.

He then crossed over the Trent and played 10 times for neighbours Forest, adding a further goal to his collection.

After the War he remained with The Reds until the summer of 1949 despite not making the first team again.

During his time as a Forest player he made a single appearance for Ilkeston at the start of the 1948/49 season although it was a year later before he joined Town on a permanent basis.

Ken is Ilkeston’s fifth all-time top appearance maker and only five Town players have scored a greater number of goals.