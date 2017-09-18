LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield 10k race gallery?

Notts AC’s Stuart King was crowned the new Mansfield 10k champion on Sunday.

He took the honour after snatching the lead with less than 2k to go in a time of 31.56.

Mansfield 5 and 10k

King, of Kirkby Woodhouse, beat last year’s winner Mark Ryall (Marshall Milton Keynes AC) into second in 32.12 with Darren Newbold (Hallamshire Harriers) third in 34.19.

