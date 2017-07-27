Nominations open for Derbyshire Sports Awards

The Derbyshire Sports Awards are back for 2017 – and nominations are now being invited.

All nine local authorities in Derbyshire are running Sports Awards, where winners will filter straight through to be considered for the county event, held on November 9 at The Roundhouse, Derby.

That prestigious evening on the sporting calendar – The Derby Telegraph Sports Awards – is again being presented by the media group in partnership with Derbyshire Sport, Champions (UK) plc agency and Smith Partnership Solicitors.

Nominations for this year’s Awards are now open and Derbyshire residents are invited to nominate committed sports volunteers, dedicated coaches, community projects and talented athletes from the county who they feel are worthy of recognition.

There are 14 categories for the county Awards, including Lifetime Achievement Award, Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Disabled Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Manager/Coach of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

Other categories inviting nominations are Community Award, Club of the Year, Active4Life, Junior Team of the Year, Young Sportsman of the Year, Young Sportswoman of the Year and Service to Sport.

Some of the local awards also feature additional other categories, with online entry forms for each district, borough and Derby City, as well as full details, available at www.derbytelegraphsportsawards.co.uk

In 2016 Adam Peaty, formerly of City Of Derby Swimming Club, won the Sportsman of the Year Award for the third year running. He was honoured in 2016 after picking up Great Britain’s first gold medal of the Rio Olympics by winning the 100m breaststroke in emphatic style with a new world record and also picked up a silver medal in the 4x100m medley relay.

Winner in the Community Award category was the Long Eaton parkrun, which just one year after starting now regularly hosts around 300 runners a week for a free Saturday morning 5k run.

“There are so many people who contribute in so many ways to sport and physical activity across the county, so it is really important that we take the opportunity to thank those working behind the scenes for their efforts - as well as applaud those who are competing at a high level,” said Ilana Freestone, Director at Derbyshire Sport.

The closing date for Sports Awards nominations in Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derby City, Derbyshire Dales, Erewash, High Peak, North East Derbyshire and South Derbyshire is September 8, 2017.

The closing date for the Active Chesterfield Sports Awards is August 21, 2017.