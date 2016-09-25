Belgian orchestra to launch Nottingham Classics season

The Nottingham Classics season for 2016-2017 gets under way at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham, on Wednesday, September 28, with a visit from the Brussels Philharmonic.

Conducted by Stephane Deneve, the orchestra will be performing four contrasting works.

These include Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony - the Pastoral - which is the composer’s highly descriptive and popular work.

Also on the programme is a brace of works by Guillame Connesson - Flammenschrift and E Chiaro Nelta Valle Il Fiume Appare - plus Respighi’s evocative and exciting Pines Of Rome.

Call 0115 9895555 for tickets.