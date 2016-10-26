Derby gig for The Lovely Eggs

Lancaster’s DIY psych-fuzz-pop duo The Lovely Eggs will be hitting the road again later this month for another mammoth tour that includes a gig at The Hairy Dog in Derby on Saturday, October 29.

Their brand new single Drug Braggin’ is due out on October 28 via their own Egg Records.

Following the release of their critically acclaimed album This is Our Nowhere last year and their sold-out tour in April, champions of the UK underground scene The Lovely Eggs have hit the road again.

The Lovely Eggs have been selling out venues across the country without the help of management, booking agent or record label support. This year they celebrated their tenth anniversary as a band by reissuing their first three albums If You Were Fruit, Cob Dominos and Wildlife on limited edition coloured vinyl.

For more, see http://www.thelovelyeggs.co.uk/