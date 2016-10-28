Derby Jazz gig for Birchall

The latest Derby Jazz concert is to be given at The Voicebox in the city on Friday, November 4.

Starting at 8pm, it will feature Nat Birchall in a concert entitled Sound, Soul and Spirit.

Nat has been hailed by Gilles Peterson as ‘one of the best musicians in the UK’ and the saxophonist remains a hidden treasure.

Playing tenor and soprano saxophones, Nat Birchall is a band leader, composer, arranger and occasional DJ.

He has grabbed the attention of listeners with his soulful sound and inspirational spiritual music.

The gig starts at 8pm. For box office details, go to www.derby-jazz.co.uk