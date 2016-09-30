Join Johnny and co at club

There is another busy week in store for music fans at Nottingham’s Bodega venue.

Johnny Lloyd kicks off the proceedings with a performance on Friday, September 30, with support on the night from Desert Planes.

On Saturday, October 1, you can see Louis Berry plus support, while Pinegrove play there on Monday, October 3.

The Eskies are the visitors on Wednesday, October 5, with support on the night from The Herron Brothers, and then there’s Marc O’Reilly on Thursday, October 6.

