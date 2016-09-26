Leave your hat on for this show at Theatre Royal

The stage version of The Full Monty is to be performed at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this week, running until Saturday, October 1.

Starring Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn and Louis Emerick, this is Simon Beaufoy’s award-winning adaptation of his film script.

In 1997, a British film about six out-of-work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose, took the world by storm becoming one of the most successful British films ever made. The story still resonates today, probably more so now than ever.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.