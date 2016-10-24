Stunning dance show comes to Derby

Savage Hart is the stunning new performance from Citrus Arts, coming to Déda, Derby’s creative centre for dance, contemporary circus and outdoor work, on Saturday, October 29, at 7.30pm.

Nearly three years in the making, Savage Hart combines aerial artistry, ballet and circus to tell the tale of a 19th century aristocrat haunted by the ghosts of his past.

Theatrically rich and visually striking, the performance forms a parable of mankind’s dominion over nature against the masked savagery of the animal world.

It is the first performance from Welsh company Citrus Arts to tour outside of Wales. The company has been building steam over the last six years with local touring and site-specific works which have been well-received by public and peers. Choreographed and directed by husband and wife duo, Bridie and James Doyle-Roberts, Savage Hart is based upon stories around the now ruined Hafod Estate in mid-Wales. The overgrown gardens and crumbling walls of the beautiful landscape provided inspiration for the bewitching piece.

Call the box office on 01332 370911.