You’ll be a winner if you check out this hotly tipped band at Glee

Lancashire band The Lottery Winners will be in action at Nottingham Glee Club on September 28.

Recently signed by legendary music A&R Seymour Stein to Sire Records.

Lead singer Thom said: “It’s hard for me to get my head around how much of a big deal this actually is.

“I’ve barely had time to process it. It’s such a privilege to sign with a company as prestigious as Warner, and I’m very excited about our music being released in the States, as well as here. I’ve always wanted to go to New York!”

The resurgence in music from the North West continues apace and The Lottery Winners are very much at the forefront of that. Find out what all the fuss is about at Glee.